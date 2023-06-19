  1. Home
Dua'a for first Day of Dhul-hijjah

Published June 19th, 2023 - 07:02 GMT
Dua'a
ALBAWABA One of the recommended supplications (dua'a) for the first day of Dhul-Hijjah is to seek blessings and pray for a successful and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage. Here is an example of a dua'a that can be recited:


The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: "There are no days when good deeds are loved to God from these 10 days." Bukhari. 

Allahu akbar, Allahu akbar, laa ilaaha ill-Allah, Allahu akbar, wa Lillaah il-hamd.

Allah is Most Great, Allah is Most Great, there is no god but Allah; Allah is Most Great and to Allah be praise.

 

 

