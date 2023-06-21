ALBAWABA Dhul-Hijjah is considered one of the holiest months in Islam, as it marks the culmination of the annual pilgrimage season and carries immense rewards for those who engage in acts of worship during this time.

It is during this month that millions of Muslims from all corners of the globe embark on the Hajj pilgrimage, fulfilling one of the five pillars of Islam.

Many people don’t know that the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah are better than all the other days of the year, the 10 best days with no exception. They are even better than the days of Ramadan, SubhanAllah!

Dua'a for third Day of Dhul-hijjah

لَبَّيْكَ اللَّهُمَّ لَبَّيْكَ لَبَّيْكَ لاَ شَرِيكَ لَكَ لَبَّيْكَ إِنَّ الْحَمْدَ وَالنِّعْمَةَ لَكَ وَالْمُلْكَ لاَ شَرِيكَ لَكَ

Labbayka allāhumma labbaik, labbaika lā sharīka laka labbaik, inna l-ḣamda wa n-ni’mata laka wa l-mulka lā sharīka laka

I am present! O Allah I am present! There is no associate with You. I am present! All praise and grace is due to You, and the dominion. There is no associate with You! (Muslim)

اللَّهُمَّ زِدْ هَذَا البَيْتَ تَشْريفًا وَتَعْظِيمًا وَتَكْرِيمًا وَمَهَابَةً، وَزِدْ مِن شَرَّفَهُ وكَرمَهُ مِمَّنْ حَجَّه أو اعْتَمَرَه تَشْرِيفًا وَتَكْرِيمًا وَتَعْظِيمًا وَبِرًّا

O Allah! Increase this House in honour and reverence and nobility and awe, and increase those who honour and revere it as pilgrims for Hajj and Umrah in nobility and goodness and status and righteousness (Ibn ‘Abd al-Barr, Ibn Taymiyyah)

رَبَّنَا آتِنَا فِي الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِي الآخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ

Our Allah! Grant us success in this life, and success in the next life, and protect us from the Fire