First fashion week in Riyadh is set for October

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia announced the launch of its first fashion week in Riyadh sometime on the upcoming Oct. 20 or 23.

The news comes after the Saudi Fashion Commission organized the "100 Saudi Brands" exhibition in Paris over 4 days, in late June this year, and they are keeping themselves busy as they are preparing to open a Saudi fashion exhibition next week on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week. A Report showed that between 2021 and 2025, retail fashion sales in Saudi Arabia are expected to increase by 13 percent, and the future only seems brighter.

Saudi Fashion Commission was first made three years ago in 2020, and it's fair to say they have already come a long way, which had hoped to develop and expand the fashion field in Saudi Arabia

Actors and artists in the field will be called to Riyadh, showing that Saudi Arabia isn't going to hold back on this event.

The CEO of the Fashion Authority himself, Burak Chamak, said in a statement that the authority's participation in the two events in Paris "will allow local talents to mix with their international counterparts, and exchange experiences with them in a way that contributes to developing and refining their talents, as well as meeting with businessmen, global buyers and active investors in the fashion world."

He also added how he thinks the kingdom holds unique brands and distinguished local talents in the fashion world, which coming from someone in his position, is a huge compliment.