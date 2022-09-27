Arab Models at Milan Fashion Week’s Runway

This past week in the world of fashion, designers are bringing out the latest and greatest trends for the upcoming year of 2023.

It's all about the summer and spring season with Moschino’s inflatable rainbow dolphin floaties worn as arm warmers and Roberto Cavalli’s white pantsuit adorned with tropical pineapples.

It's not just outfits that caught our eye, this year also saw five Arab models elegantly striding the runway during Versace’s September 23rd lineup.

In 2023, Versace is all about female empowerment and confidence and the brand brought out that inner beast persona through its rebellious grunge style designs.

Set on a dimly lit stage lined with candles, the models matched the dark tone of that night’s show by donning all-black looks with traces of purple and red. From biker jackets with metal studs to form-fitting dresses, the entire collection was aptly dubbed “A Goddess Gone Gothic”.

The night continued with its biggest highlight: the star studded Arab models who rocked its runway.

The infamous Hadid sisters, both of Palestinian-Dutch descent showcased Versace’s dark theme through two unique outfits.

Gigi went for a full-black goth look as she rocked a mysterious dark hoodie dress while Bella went for a more colorful number as she donned a flowing dark purple laced dress and a veil.

Gigi Hadid and Rianne Van Rompaey backstage at the Versace Spring Summer 2023 fashion show in Milan. pic.twitter.com/DY9cTmkQQc — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidInfos) September 24, 2022

Imaan Hammam, the Dutch model with Moroccan-Egyptian heritage who appeared on the cover of Vogue 18 times also made an appearance on the runway.

She wore a hooded black mini dress with a coat. Strutting in another mini dress plunged in a deep purple color was British Moroccan model, Nora Attal.

La caminata de la Imaan Hammam es todo. pic.twitter.com/xJsxNKvZwx — Miguel Ángel (@Miki_Trent) September 24, 2022

Adding an even brighter splash of color to the mix was the hot pink mini dress worn by French Algerian model Loli Bahia, considered a fresh face in the fashion world as she made her debut at the Louis Vuitton fall 2021 show.

Tomorrow marks the final day of the jam packed fashion week with the next series of runway shows planned to be held during Paris’ Fashion week running from September 26th until October 4th.