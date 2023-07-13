Fitness success: ChatGPT diet helps person to lose 12 kg

ALBAWABA - The AI-powered chatbot, "ChatGPT," designed a workout plan that helped a user engage in running and lose approximately 12 kg of weight, according to an evaluation by a specialized trainer.

The user praised the AI program for its helpful advice.

Healthy Exercise Routines

Greg Motion, a resident technical engineer in Seattle, initially had a dislike for running. He sought assistance from the free version of the online chatbot "ChatGPT" to help establish a healthy exercise routine.

After three months, Motion found himself running six days a week, eagerly looking forward to his training sessions. Initially, he was skeptical about the AI-generated advice, particularly the gradual approach that involved starting with small, simple steps. The plan encouraged placing his shoes next to the front door and going for a short walk of just a few minutes after three days of preparation.

The Science of Exercise

According to Joe McConkey, an exercise physiologist at the Boston Running Center and author of "Pliability for Runners," the approach adopted by "ChatGPT" is correct. He explained that the extremely gradual approach to running is ideal for beginners to make progress while avoiding injury.

McConkey added that overloading oneself with excessive training too early, whether in terms of intensity, frequency, or duration, is a significant mistake. The best way to start a running habit for fitness and health improvement is through a gradual approach.

Surprising Beginnings

The motion expressed his amazement at one of the most surprising aspects of the exercise program created by ChatGPT: the initial steps didn't involve any physical activity