The impact eating nuts can have on your brain

ALBAWABA - Nuts can be a wonderful snack that you eat throughout the day without giving it much thought, and you may be unaware of the specific health benefit they provide that a recent study has revealed.

A recent study has found that consuming a moderate amount of nuts can significantly reduce the risk of depression. Researchers studied over 13500 people in the UK, between the ages of 37 and 73 who did not suffer from depression at the beginning of the study.

Participants were observed for five years, during which time it was discovered that eating 30 grams of nuts per day (about one handful) reduced the risk of depression by 17% compared to those who did not eat nuts.

Researchers believe that the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of nuts may aid in the treatment of depression. Inflammation is a major contributor to depression, and the antioxidants present in nuts can help protect brain cells from oxidative damage caused by free radicals, which can lead to inflammation.

And if you needed more of an excuse to consume nuts, here are some more:

Nuts are also a good source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats, which can help you keep feeling fuller for longer periods of time and provide your body with the important nutrients it needs. Some of the best seeds to incorporate into your diet include almonds, cashews, pistachios, and walnuts.

It is simple and convenient to incorporate this healthy snack into your diet. You may add them to your morning oats or yogurt, put them in salads, or simply munch on them throughout the day as needed. Just be mindful of portion sizes while eating nuts, as they can be heavy in calories.