International Day of Yoga celebrated worldwide

ALBAWABA- Yoga, originally a Sanskrit term, Yuj which means “to join” or “unite”, is celebrated worldwide today, on June 21, 2023.

Many communities commemorate the eve of Yoga, to signify the profound benefits of this ancient practice. Yoga has transformative effects on physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures unite to embrace yoga's teachings, promoting harmony, inner peace, and holistic health worldwide.

Yoga has a profound impact on nurturing physical and mental. Its underlying principles emphasize the interconnectedness of individuals and their collective well-being. People from different parts of the world, particularly from the Indian sub-continent, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Nepal, Japan, Myanmar, and other central and south Asian countries, of all ages and walks of life, participate in a range of yoga activities, symbolizing the universal appeal and inclusivity of this practice.

Meditation sessions, breathing exercises, and engaging in various yoga poses, known as asanas, form an integral part of the celebrations. These activities aim to enhance self-awareness, promote relaxation, cultivate a sense of balance in individuals' lives, and make a sound mind and body.

Amidst the challenges and complexities of modern life, the International Day of Yoga stands as a beacon of hope, promoting health, harmony, and a renewed sense of vitality. Through this annual celebration, people commit to integrating yoga into daily routines, recognizing its potential to bring about positive change and enhance the overall healthy life.