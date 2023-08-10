Korean makeup popularity and qualities

ALBAWABA - Interest in makeup continues to grow as we have seen an explosion of beauty tutorials on social media platforms. With continued exploration in this field, preference has somewhat shifted away from traditional Western makeup to Korean cosmetic products, to the point now Korea is now one of the leaders in the beauty industry.

But why? What Korean makeup is better than other makeup brands? why do people prefer Korean makeup to American or French makeup for example? Here are some brief reasons why:

Natural beauty focus

A lot of makeup brands in Korea emphasize enhancing one's natural features, resulting in a luminous, glowing, and dewy appearance. rather than creating a heavy, dramatic look. This makes them a good way to go for people who want to put some makeup on and not stand out too much.

High-quality ingredients

Korean makeup products are known for utilizing top-notch ingredients that both nourish and benefit the skin, such as natural extracts and innovative formulations.

Affordability

A lot of Korean brands offer a wide range of price points, making their products accessible to a wider range of people, which can be different to a brand that only targets an audience who can afford to pay a lot for their makeup.

Focus on skincare

Korean makeup often goes hand in hand with a comprehensive skincare routine, with a strong emphasis on maintaining healthy skin as a foundation for makeup application.

Those were just some reasons, but also another one that could be tied to the sudden rise of Korean makeup popularity is the rise of popularity of K-pop groups and Korean dramas. These cultural phenomena have increased the international exposure of Korean celebrities, fashion, and beauty trends. K-Pop stars are renowned for their flawless and youthful appearances, which have influenced the global beauty industry, and Korean brands that deal with makeup have certainly capitalized on this.