The link between regular haircuts and healthy hair

ALBAWABA - Hair is an essential part of our physical appearance, it's only natural to want to take good care of it, so the idea of getting regular haircuts might be a way to do so and it might come as a surprise to some.

It's no secret that hair care and maintenance can be both tiring and time-consuming. Most people are always on the lookout for easy and efficient ways to keep their hair healthy and manageable. Hair growth involves several factors, including genetics, age, and diet.

While the hair's natural growth rate can't be changed, one simple trick to promote healthy hair is regularly trimming and cutting it.

Regular haircuts help eliminate split ends, which if left unattended, can harm the hair shaft leading to breakage and hair loss. Split ends are caused by the wearing away of hair cuticles by environmental factors, heat damage from styling tools, and chemical treatments.

Shutterstock

Split ends also cause frizzies, tangles, and breakage, which always make hair look unhealthy and dull. Trimming the ends ensures the hair stays both strong and healthy.

Regular haircuts also promote hair growth by stimulating the dormant hair follicles. Hair growth occurs in cycles, and cutting hair can be a trigger for producing new strands. Trimming hair even removes static, which can make hair look lifeless and limp.

Shutterstock

It's important to keep in mind however that over-trimming can do more harm than good, as hair can only grow up to a certain point in time (Hair grows at an average of 0.5 inches per month). Nonetheless, it's a great way to promote hair growth while maintaining the length and shape you want, on top of all the other benefits already mentioned in the article.