Olive oil could help keep dementia away

ALBAWABA - According to the study prepared by researchers from Harvard University and presented on July 24 at the NUTRITION 2023 conference in Boston. Including olive oil in our diet can improve brain health and help reduce the risk of death due to dementia.

This study is the first to look at how a diet affects dementia-related deaths, and it brought to the table great results and data.

It's unfortunate it took this long for such a study to be made considering the rising rates of dementia-related diseases in countries around the world including Alzheimer's.

Dementia is a scary and debilitating condition affecting millions of people worldwide. It is characterized by a decline in cognitive abilities, memory loss, and difficulties with reasoning and decision-making. Over 55 million people are living with dementia globally.

The causes of dementia are still not fully understood, and while there is no real and effective treatment, there is hope after this new study came into existence.

A healthy lifestyle and balanced diet prevent or slow the progression of these serious conditions for which there is no real and effective treatment for it.

The study showed that consuming half a tablespoon of olive oil daily had a 28% reduced risk of dying from dementia compared to people who did not consume it.

This Data came into existence by analyzing health records from 1990 to 2018.

More on olive oil

Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, making it among the healthiest dietary fats. It is a staple of the Mediterranean diet, which has long been associated with numerous health benefits, including a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, and stroke.

It also has many uses, for example, farmers in the Levant press olives and extract them as oil for therapeutic and cosmetic purposes. Additionally, oil can be used as fuel for some types of lamps.

More on the study

The lead researcher of the study, Ann-Julie Tessier, a postdoctoral researcher at the Harvard School of Public Health, said that choosing a natural product such as olive oil over fats such as margarine and commercial mayonnaise is always a safer option. It may even reduce the risk of "fatal dementia".

According to the study, people who regularly use olive oil instead of processed or animal fats tend to have a healthier diet in general. Incorporating olive oil as part of a Mediterranean diet has also been shown to help protect against cognitive decline.

Researchers pointed out that the relationship between olive oil and the risk of death due to dementia was independent of the quality of the diet in general. This may indicate that olive oil has properties that are uniquely beneficial to brain health.

Harvard's researchers stressed that the study was the first to link diet and deaths from dementia and with many previous studies confirming the link between increased olive oil intake and lower risk of heart disease.

In conclusion, if you ever needed a reason to add olive oil to your diet, hopefully, this article was that final push.