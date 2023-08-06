Risks of taking more vitamins than you need

ALBAWABA - Many people are interested in taking vitamins and making them a major part of their daily routine, and it makes sense why. As they have great benefits to the human body, but getting too many of them can be harmful.

It might be easy to think too much of a good thing would still remain a good thing, but unfortunately, that isn't the case with vitamins.

Vitamins fall into two categories: fat-soluble and water-soluble. Most vitamins are water-soluble, and they are easily excreted from the body and can't be easily stored in tissues. Therefore, it is unlikely to cause toxicity in healthy people, even when taken in high doses. However, taking high doses of some water-soluble vitamins can cause serious side effects.

Shutterstock

One of the primary risks of taking too many vitamins is vitamin toxicity. Here are some examples of what could go wrong when taking too much of certain vitamins:

Vitamin A

Taking too many vitamin A supplements can lead to a condition called "hypervitaminosis A", which can cause headaches, dizziness, and even liver damage.

Vitamin D

Similarly, taking high doses of vitamin D can lead to a condition called "hypercalcemia", which is characterized by high levels of calcium in the blood. This can lead to a range of symptoms, including nausea, abdominal pain, and weakness.

Vitamin B3

When taken in high doses of 1-3 grams per day, niacin can lead to high blood pressure, abdominal pain, poor eyesight, and liver damage.

Vitamin B6

Taking high amounts of vitamin B6 in the long term can lead to severe neurological symptoms, skin lesions, photosensitivity, and nausea.

Another risk of taking too many vitamins is the potential for interactions with other medications or supplements you could be taking. For example, taking high doses of vitamin E can interfere with blood-thinning medications, while doing the same with vitamin C can lead to kidney stones in individuals with kidney disease.

Shutterstock

And unlike the water-soluble vitamins, the fat-soluble vitamins do not dissolve in water and are easily stored in body tissues, so these nutrients are more likely to lead to toxicity than water-soluble vitamins, and they are four: vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, and vitamin K. So you should always be extra careful with them.

It's also important to note that many people don't need to take vitamin supplements at all, as they can get all the vitamins they need through a healthy diet, and that if you are someone that does need them to make sure to follow the right amount your doctor determined while also being careful it won't get in the way of some other medicine you might take.