Best foods with high in Vitamin C

Published July 13th, 2023 - 12:41 GMT
Foods
ALBAWABA Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that supports various bodily functions and plays a key role in maintaining a strong immune system.

Including foods high in vitamin C in your diet can help bolster your immunity and promote overall health.

Oranges


Oranges are renowned for their high vitamin C content. Enjoy them as a refreshing snack or squeeze them into a glass of fresh orange juice to start your day with a dose of immune-boosting vitamin C.

Strawberries


These juicy and vibrant berries are not only delicious but also packed with vitamin C. Add them to your breakfast cereal, blend them into smoothies, or savor them on their own.

Kiwi


Kiwi fruits are small powerhouses of vitamin C. Peel and slice them for a nutritious snack or incorporate them into fruit salads for a tangy twist.

Red Bell Peppers


Red bell peppers are loaded with vitamin C, even more so than their green counterparts. Enjoy them raw in salads, sauté them with other vegetables, or stuff them for a colorful and nutritious meal.

 

Guava


Guava is a tropical delight that packs a punch of vitamin C. Enjoy this fragrant fruit as a snack, blend it into smoothies, or use it to make delicious homemade jams and jellies.

Pineapple


Not only does pineapple offer a tropical burst of flavor, but it also provides a good amount of vitamin C. Enjoy it fresh, grilled, or add it to fruit salads for a zesty twist.

Mango


Mangoes are not only sweet and satisfying but also rich in vitamin C. Enjoy this tropical fruit on its own or blend it into smoothies and fruity desserts for a taste of the tropics.

 

Tomatoes


Tomatoes are a versatile and widely available source of vitamin C. Enjoy them in salads, as a base for soups and sauces, or simply slice them and sprinkle with a pinch of salt for a tasty snack.

