Waking up before the alarm, is it good or bad?

ALBAWABA - Waking up before the alarm can be a bonus treat for some, as it could mean getting up a little earlier and having a little more time to take care of what needs to be done, but is it beneficial to wake up before the alarm?

According to sleep experts, rising before the alarm can be a good sign of practicing healthy sleep habits. Research indicates that our circadian rhythm is a 24-hour cycle that controls our natural sleep-wake cycle.

If one sleeps regularly at the same time, the body gets accustomed to the schedule and can predict when to wake up before the alarm. Therefore, waking up before the alarm can be an excellent indication that your body is well-rested and adjusted to your sleep-wake pattern.

Moreover, waking up before the alarm has been linked to increased productivity and reduced stress. People who wake up before the alarm tend to have a regular morning routine, which includes engaging in self-care activities like exercising, meditating, or simply enjoying a cup of tea or coffee.

Starting the day on a positive note sets the tone for the day's activities and puts you in the right mindset to tackle the tasks ahead.

However, frequent waking before the alarm doesn't always have to be due to a good reason, as sometimes it can be a sign of several sleep disorders. Sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, narcolepsy, and stress may cause people to wake up a few minutes before the alarm.

Sleep disorders can interfere with the quality of rest and the body's ability to fall back asleep after waking up.

It could be said that waking up before the alarm can be both a sign of good sleep habits and an indicator of underlying sleep disorders.

Getting quality rest should always be the goal, and waking up before the alarm is a pleasant experience, but shouldn't be a struggle. If you find that waking up before the alarm causes stress or fatigue, you may need to seek a medical professional's advice to rule out sleep disorders and develop healthy sleep habits.