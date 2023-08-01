What is Bipolar disorder person like?

ALBAWABA Bipolar disorder is a chronic and complex mental health condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Formerly known as manic-depressive illness, it is characterized by significant shifts in mood, energy, and activity levels.

Bipolar disorder is a mood disorder that presents with extreme mood swings, which can be classified into two main phases: depressive and manic episodes.

Depressive episodes are marked by feelings of deep sadness, hopelessness, and low energy, while manic episodes involve elevated mood, increased energy, impulsive behavior, and decreased need for sleep.

The exact cause of bipolar disorder remains unclear, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic, biological, and environmental factors.

A family history of the condition increases the risk, as does exposure to significant stressors or traumatic events.

Living with bipolar disorder can present unique challenges, both for individuals and their loved ones. It is essential to adopt a holistic approach that involves self-care, stress management, and regular communication with mental health professionals.

Building a strong support network and participating in support groups can also provide valuable assistance in coping with the condition.

Depressive Episodes

Persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, or emptiness.

Loss of interest or pleasure in activities once enjoyed.

Fatigue or loss of energy, leading to decreased activity levels.

Changes in appetite or weight, either significant loss or gain.

Difficulty sleeping (insomnia) or excessive sleeping (hypersomnia).

Feelings of worthlessness or excessive guilt.

Difficulty concentrating, making decisions, or remembering things.

Recurrent thoughts of death or suicide.



Manic Episodes