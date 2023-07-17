Women more vulnerable than men to climate change

ALBAWABA Climate change is an urgent global challenge that affects all aspects of life on Earth, as we strive to understand its far-reaching impacts, research suggests that women are disproportionately vulnerable to the consequences of climate change.

Recent studies indicate that women are often more vulnerable than men when it comes to the impacts of climate change.

Why Are Women More Vulnerable?

Studies conducted by the World Health Organization have revealed that women are more adversely affected by the effects of climate change, particularly due to their increased biological water requirements.

It has been noted that inadequate access to proper hygiene practices, resulting from water scarcity, leaves women more vulnerable to infectious diseases, especially during menstruation, childbirth, and the periods preceding and following these events.

Climate change impacts can have significant consequences on women's health. Extreme weather events, changing disease patterns, and inadequate access to healthcare services can result in increased health risks for women.

Pregnant women and children face particular vulnerability during and after disasters, requiring specialized support and resources.

According to a study conducted by researchers from universities in Texas, Minnesota, and Arizona in the United States, it has been revealed that the number of women losing their lives due to climate-related issues is increasing.

The study indicates that the number of women who have lost their lives in disasters such as storms, hurricanes, and floods is 14 times higher than the number of men.