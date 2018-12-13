Asking BBC, Sky News to Self-Censor Strasbourg ‘Allahu Akbar’ is as Stupid as Linking all of Islam to Terrorism

(Screenshots)

French police announced, Wednesday, the suspect in the Christmas market gun attack in Strasbourg was heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” before attacking people that resulted in the killing of two, leaving a third brain dead and injuring 12 others.

Several media outlets reported the news. However, some were criticized for their choice of wording in thier reports

As BBC and Sky News published their stories with headlines leading the term “Allahu Akbar” [God is great] to define the incident as a terrorist act carried out by a suspect of a Muslim background, many on the social media went into overdive, questioning whether the media should be 'automatically' linking Islam to terrorism.

It all started by a tweet from Miqdaad Versi, media spokesperson of the Muslim Council, who tweeted criticizing the BBC and Sky News for their headlines.

He blamed both media outlets for what he termed as lack of responsibility when choosing to add “Allahu Akbar” to cover news and obviously linking Islam to the gruesome attack.

The tweet went viral immediately. It found massive reactions that led the word “Allahu Akbar” to the list of worldwide trends on Twitter with around 15K tweets.

Some supported Versi’ argument.

Meanwhile, many criticized it, condemning his call to “censor” the truth that motivated the attack.

Paul Joseph Watson, an American Youtuber who is known as one of the ultra-right conspiracy theorists, tweeted in response to Versi.

While many Muslims are stuck in a dilemma where they understand the fact that non-Muslims relate to the phrase “Allahu Akbar” heard in several terrorist attacks of past years, they also call for fixing the teachings being taught to Muslims that lead to this abuse of faith that offend a whole religion.