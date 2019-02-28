Calls for Return to Cairo's Tahrir Square After Tragic Train Incident

(Twitter)

Egyptians woke up on Wednesday to view a humanitarian disaster in which dozens of people were killed and injured in a train crash that sparked a large fire at Cairo's main railway station.





According to officials, a collision between two trains caused the fuel tank of one of them to explode setting all the nearby areas on fire.

Meanwhile, viral CCTV footage showing people on the busy platform as the train hits the buffer at high speed and explodes.

Videos of the moment when the train exploded were circulating social media in addition to photos of severely burned bodies lying on the ground. Images of bodies still moving trying to escape the station have flooded social media.

Meanwhile, an old video of the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah Sisi where he is answering a question about spending money into the development of rail infrastructure has surfaced on the internet.

According to Sisi, the billions he is told to use on the railway development would better be deposited in a bank to earn around 10% interest and he would earn the double then.

The video was widely shared among Egyptians sparking a public outcry.

The poor railway system in Egypt that has resulted in many tragic train accidents recently.

Egyptians took to social media to call for a return to Tahrir Square, where the 2011 Revolution was first sparked against the long-ruling and authoritarian regime of Hosni Mubarak.

On hashtag #راجعين_التحرير [Returning back to Tahrir (square)], more than 88K tweets were shared and the hashtag made its way through the worldwide trends.

With hopes to achieve, again, what they were able to reach in the 2011 Revolution, Egyptians have called for protests in Tahrir Square aiming to overthrow the current Sisi regime.

Meanwhile, rumors emerged on social media on Wednesday night for what people claimed to be protesters gathering at Tahrir Square.

The Egyptian media jumped on the story and accused the opposition Muslim Brotherhood party to circulate such rumors just to take advantage of the tragic accident.

Translation: “Tahrir Square now. Everything is normal and there are no protests as reported.”