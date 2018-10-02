Egyptian Feminist: Hillary Clinton Spotted in Egypt Bribing People to Support Morsi

Nawal Saadawi, a prominent Egyptian feminist claimed she saw Hillary Clinton while handing Egyptians bribes to vote for the Muslim Brotherhood candidate.(Rami Khoury/Bawaba)

One of the prominent feminists in Egypt and the Middle East, Nawal Saadawi, has grabbed news headlines, again, after making controversial remarks about the connection that links Hillary Clinton with the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

Appearing at the 2018 Gothenburg Book Fair in Sweden, Nawal Saadawi claimed she saw the then Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton “personally” handing out money to young Egyptians in the Tahrir Square, bribing them to vote for the Muslim Brotherhood in the 2012 presidential election."

Saadawi, who was known for backing the overthrow of Morsi by Sisi, was discussing the controversial theory that the Muslim Brotherhood are supported by the US administration who played a vital role in helping Morsi to win 2012 elections.

Saadawi went onto explain: "Why is the US interested with the local government and electing the Muslim Brotherhood? The local and global powers collaborated to bring the Brotherhood to power.”

Saadawi’s remarks were faced by a backlash as people mocked her imagination.

Translation: “Nawal Saadawi said she “personally” saw Hillary Clinton handing out dollars at Tahrir Square to let people vote for the Brotherhood… How on earth she did never noticed the cart that sells tea where Obama was standing?”

Also the fact that she appeared in earlier interviews defending the current President Abdel Fattah Sisi, who ousted Mohamed Morsi, the former Egyptian president who is a member of the Muslim brotherhood raised several questions over her affiliation to the current regime in Egypt.

Translation: “How come a person like Nawal Saadawi says she saw Hillary Clinton bribing protesters? Are you sure it is Hillary not her assistant let’s say?

This is not the first time Saadawi attack Hillary Clinton. Earlier this year, Saadawi told the Newsweek that she does not support Clinton in the presidential elections against Trump, though she is female because Clinton is “more patriarchal than most men”.