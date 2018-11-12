From Fake to Virtual News: China's AI News Anchor in Beijing (Video)
The Chinese state-run news agency, Xinhua, unveiled their first robot news anchor to deliver news on a 24-hour basis.
The new design captured the world's attention with a trial video that quickly went viral and was watched hundreds of thousands of times.
"Hello, you are watching English news program. I am AI news anchor in Beijing.” Those were the first words of the artificial-intelligence-operated host.
