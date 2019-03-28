Gaddafi’s Watch Sold in Dubai Auction and the Internet Loves It!

(Twitter)

The Patek Philippe watch of former strongman Muammar Gaddafi has been attracting the internet’s attention after being sold in an auction in Dubai.

The watch, made in 1979, was sold for $193,750 at a Christie's rare watch auction in Dubai earlier this week.

It was snapped by an anonymous bidder who was identified as “high-ranking” Middle Eastern official, Gulf News reported, for a 675% premium on the asking price.

Photos of the watch with a pale green dial as a sentence that reads: “Only in times of need, will you find freedom” along with Gaddafi’s signature.

Translation: “In times of need, will you find freedom” is written in the watch of late Muammar Gaddafi.”