His Shooting Led to the Second Intifada: Social Media Remembers Muhammad Al Durrah

Photos show the moment when Muhammed Al Durrah was with his father when they were stuck in crossfire between the Israeli army and the Palestinian security forces in Gaza few seconds before Durrah was killed.

Social Media users in the Middle East have been remembering Muhammad Al Durrah, the Palestinian kid who was killed brutally by the Israeli army before becoming the icon of the Second Intifada that erupted in September 2000.

Durrah appeared in the video with his father while being caught in crossfire between the Israeli army and the Palestinian security forces in Gaza. Despite his father’s attempts to protect him, Durrah was fatally shot and his father injured.

Durrah’s killing was documented in a viral video that is being shared till now after 18 years of the incident to commemorate the Second Intifada and his murder. He is mourned across the Arab and Muslim worlds.

Translation: “No one who witnessed those moments live on air can ever forgot them. The moment when Muhammad Al Durrah was killed in September 30, 2000 as 18 years passed after this kid was killed and became the icon of the Palestinian Intifada.”