Iran Hit by Flash Floods As Dozens Killed but are US Sanctions to Blame?

For two weeks now, Iran has been hit by flash floods that killed dozens and displaced hundreds while officials are exchanging accusations over the responsibility of this disaster and blaming US sanctions for impeding aid efforts.

This week, new immediate orders for the evacuation of three cities have been issued as floods have the dams overflowing cutting several areas from communication with the outside world.

While there is no official information on the number of casualties, the latest report by the Iranian Red Crescent Society estimated that 45 people were killed during the floods.

Meanwhile, more than 60,000 houses have been damaged in Khorramabad, capital of Lorestan province that has been affected the most by floods with the highest level of alert declared in the city. Yet, critical emergency conditions have been declared in another four or five cities.

Iranian social media users have been using social media platforms to share shocking videos and photos from Iran.

Videos of homes being swept by the floods and collapsed bridges have been shared as well.

One video showed dozens of cars crashed and immersed in water.

While the world is watching the horrific footage and civilians in need of urgent financial help in Iran, Iranians have been blaming their government and the US sanctions for the current situation they are suffering.

The Red Crescent in Iran has confirmed they are unable to receive aid as their bank accounts have been sanctioned and the money can’t be transferred to it, thanks to the US sanctions on Iran.

Many Iranians meanwhile have blamed the government and its corrupt officials who have been exchanging accusations of slow response to the floods since it first started while all they care about it their rules.

This comes after the all-powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had fired accusations against the government of President Hasan Rouhani for their incompetence in handling the situation in the country.

In the meantime, tens of the thousands of guards and Basij forces were mobilized to handle the situation on the ground.