Lebanese Expat in Senegal Jumps Off Balcony to Rescue Dangling Child (Video)

(Screenshot)

Follow > Disable alert for Mahdi Jamil Ghassani Follow >

A video shows a man while jumping off a balcony to save a child dangling from one of the building’s balconies in Senegal has gone viral.

According to the Lebanese media, Mahdi Jamil Ghassani, who appeared in the video saving the life of the child, is a Lebanese expat currently living in Senegal.

In details of the incident, Mahdi was at his house when he heard a child crying for help. He jumped out of his apartment to the balcony where the child was dangling and saved her as crowd screamed in the street and applauded him for his courage.

The video was shared by news websites in Senegal as well as the Lebanese ones.