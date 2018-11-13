Reddit Remembers Stan Lee – Revolutionary Marvel Comics Creator Dies at 95

(Reddit)

By Salam Bustanji

Remembering Stan Lee – Revolutionary Marvel Comics Creator Dies at 95

The iconic writer, editor and publisher Stan Lee has died at the age of 95.

Stan's daughter told TMZ that an ambulance hurried to Lee's home early Monday morning as he was rushed to a local Medical Center. The comic legend has suffered several illnesses over the past year or so. Lee had a bout of pneumonia and vision issues.

In 1961, Stan co-created Marvel with Jack Kirby. He transformed the industry and produced Marvel’s most iconic characters, including Spider-Man, the X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther, the Fantastic Four and The Avengers. Stan made cameo appearances in many of the Marvel movies.

Today, the world bids farewell to the iconic comic creator, mourning his passing with quotes, pictures, gifs, videos, and memes that are trending all over the internet.

Here are some of Reddits’ wholesome tributes:









VIDEO: Watch 30 years of Stan Lee cameos in 10 minutes