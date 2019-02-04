Saddam Hussein’s Daughter Shares Handwritten Letter from Her Father

A letter was written by Saddam Hussein in 2003 while he is in prison after he was captured by US forces. (Twitter)

Raghad Saddam Hussein, the daughter of Iraq’s former president, has been capturing Twitter's users attention lately after sharing photos, letters and poems written by her father.





Recently, Raghad had revealed part of a letter she received from her father while he was detained by the US in 2003.

On her Twitter, Raghad posted the letter's photo with a caption reads: “Part of the letter sent by martyr president Saddam Hussein to his daughter from prison”.

In the letter dated back to December 2003, Saddam told his family and daughter that he is sure about a US plan to kill both him and his family.

“I have become more convinced that they are working on the death plan, unless God wanted to reverse it and he is capable of everything,” the letter reads.

Additionally, Saddam reveals details when one of the US generals asked him [Saddam] to address the Iraqis and convince them to take down their weapons and stop resistance against US

“One day, one of their generals handed me a paper and the translator told me it contains an invitation from you [Saddam Hussein] to the Iraqis and its brave armed resistance to taken down their weapons and stop resisting.”

Raghad’s tweet went viral and gained hundreds of retweets and comments.

Translation: “May his soul rest in peace, the real man with principles, manners and courage.”

This was not the first time Raghad posts old letters and papers handwritten by her father.

Last week, Saddam Hussein's daughter posted a photo of a poem that was handwritten by her father in 2006 in which he expressed his love for his daughters.