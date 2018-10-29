Saudi Agents Assaulted Dissident Outside Harrods London Only Two Months Ago

Scotland Yard has announced the beginning of a high-level investigation in an attack targeted the Saudi dissident and satirist, Ghanem Dosari in London in September. (Screenshot from the video/@GhanemAlmasarir)

After around two months, Scotland Yard has announced the beginning of a high-level investigation in an attack targeted the Saudi dissident and satirist, Ghanem Dosari in London in September.

The assault was reported by media and Dosari said he had reported the assault to the police. This Sunday Times reported on Sunday that an investigation is being carried out against the two men who attacked Dosari and claimed they are agents for the Saudi Crown Prince.

The assault took place in September when Dosari posted on his Snapchat that he is having a coffee in a place near Harrods in London. Shortly after leaving the coffee place, two men started following him until they approached and started shouting at Dosari for his critical views on the House of Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

A few seconds later, the strange men who claimed being agents for MBS, approached Dosari and punched him in the face while insulting him, his mother and family.

The attackers did not leave the scene until they were told the police are coming.

Footage of the assault was published across social media platforms and news outlets.

Translation: “Yesterday, I was attacked by two Saudis who threatened to kill me and said they are agents from the Saudi government and MBS in person, and they are executing his orders. When my friend tried to convince them not to violate the UK law, they literally said that UK Queen is our servant.”

Dosari, who sought refuge in the UK in 2003 for his critical views in Saudi Arabia, is known in the Middle East for his satirical YouTube videos criticizing the Saudi royal family. Since MBS was appointed, Dosari used to call him “the tubby teddy bear”.

Following the latest emerging reports on the Khashoggi murder dissidents and critics around the world fear a hightened degree of risk even if they are outside of Saudi Arabia.