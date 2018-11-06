Saudis Boycott Bezos, Amazon and Souq Over Wa Po Khashoggi Coverage

(Socialmedia)

Apparently, the Washington Post’s coverage of latest crisis in Saudi Arabia over Jamal Khashoggi’s mysterious murder has angered Saudis who have decided to boycott the Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos, who also happens to be the founder and chief executive of Amazon.





The Post has been dedicating a large part of their work to covering the Khashoggi murder, as Khashoggi worked for them for the last year of his life after he seeked asylum in the US.

Their latest was publishing an op-ed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which he urged Saudi Arabia to reveal who was behind the crime and the place of Khashoggi’s body.

Translation: “I found out that Amazon and Souq owner is the same person who owns the Washington Post, Jeff Bezos. Let us use eBay and Noon.”

Thousands of tweets were using the hashtag: [Boycott Amazon and Souq.com] “مقاطعة أمازون وسوق دوت كوم” that made it to the worldwide trends list on Monday.

Saudis, who form the largest Arab audience on Twitter, joined the boycott and encouraged others to join them to stop using Amazon or its Middle East outlet, know as 'Souq.'

Many Saudis went to share screenshots for deleting the Amazon and Souq applications from their phones.

Others also shared screenshots for cancelling their Amazon accounts.

Some went to encourage others to join the boycott and explain the reasons behind it, including the western attempts to harm the Kingdom’s image.

Translation: “Please boycott this website as his owner stands against our government’s policies, and because Saudis boycott to any market harm it and cost it alot. Our country is a red line.”

On the other hand, some Saudis went to express their opposition to the boycott campaign.

Translation: “You [Saudis] could not affect Marai [local dairy manufacturer], you think you will affect one of the largest companies in the world to force them change their editorial policies, which the US Presidents could not change. BTW, Jeff Bezos is one of the investors who are being urged to invest in the Kingdom.”

Meanwhile, some went to share memes and mock the campaign.

Translation: “Guys, wait until I receive my order from Amazon.”

While there is still no response or comment from Amazon or Bezos, the Washington Post continued their coverage of the latest developments on Khashoggi’s murder, demanding answers to many questions left unanswered from Saudi Arabia.