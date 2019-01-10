In Support of Rahaf Mohammed, Australian Activists Protest Outside Saudi Consulate in Sydney

Four Australian activists go on a protest in Sydney to pressure the Australian authorities to grant runaway Rahaf Mohammed asylum. (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun Disable alert for Sydney Follow >

Photos of four Australian women activists protesting in Sydney in support of the runaway Saudi young woman Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun were widely shared on social media.

Rahaf, is one of many Saudi women who fled their homes fearing to be killed for denouncing Islam. She took Twitter by storm last Saturday when she sat up an account and started telling her story while stranded in Thailand’s airport and had her passport confiscated by Saudi officials.

Rahaf’s story went viral and the international attention she gained pressured the Thai authorities to stop her deportation under UNHCR protection which are now seeking to grant her an asylum in Australia or other countries.

In downtown Sydney, Thursday, four topless women dressed only in jeans and calling themselves the “Secret Sisterhood” gathered outside the building housing the Saudi Consulate in support of Rahaf and pressure the Australian authorities to grant her asylum.

The protesters held banners that read: “Let her in” and “Rahaf Sisterhood Hero” with “Secret Sisterhood” written on their backs.

Accordingly, the “Secret Sisterhood” had also set up a GoFundMe account in which they had raised $2,290 dollars for Alqunun by Thursday morning.

Read More: Saudi Girl Flees Family But Now Forced by Saudi Embassy Staff in Thailand to Return Home