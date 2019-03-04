Tehran-Based Fashion Concept Shut Down for Hosting ‘Immoral’ Fashion Show

(Screenshot)

A local fashion house has been shut down by Iranian authorities after videos emerged from a fashion show that has gone viral.

It all started on March 2, when Mehr News Agency shared a video from the fashion show. According to the news agency, the show organizers represented designs that have “no relation to Iranian culture and are just a blind imitation of western models”.

Some news agencies have referred to the show as representing “satan-worshiping and Halloween ceremonies”.

The video shows computer-generated female models walking on a virtual catwalk, generated by using augmented reality (AR).

The news agency warned that authorities “will deal seriously with those responsible for this immoral event”.

On March 3, Tehran police chief, Hossein Rahimi told the media that the hosting center called “Sky Center” was shut down and sealed.

Additionally, the Instagram profile that was promoting the event was also blocked.