Tom Friedman Has Compromised and Damaged His Legacy Over Yemen

The latest op-ed published for Thomas Friedman in the New York Times, following the Khashoggi's disappearance and all the latest updates on the story.

With the missing Saudi journalist story getting more complicated, the topic of the Saudi-US national mutual interests are becoming more of a moral dilemma in the US among supporters and critics with remarks made by Trump highlighting the US conflict of interests.

The latest remarks made by US President Donald Trump that his administration does not have any financial interests in Saudi Arabia have not removed questions over the role of Saudi money in US politics more generally.

On top of that, more voices growing in the US calling the administration to stop bragging about the Saudi money being invested in the US giving grounds for the Saudi-US friendly relations.

Several writers in prominent newspapers in the US are facing public backlash due to their opinions and remarks on the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a “reformer."

The Washington Post contributor, Ed Rogers, has faced a row among Americans for “lobbying for Saudi Arabia” in several op-eds in the newspaper.

Lately, the newspaper confirmed they warned Rogers that he might lose working in the Post if he insists on lobbying for Saudi Arabia out of respect for Jamal Khashoggi.

Meanwhile, the NYTimes columnist Thomas Friedman, who was known for his conflicted opinions on the Middle East and US interests in Saudi Arabia, had sparked anger after his latest op-ed in the newspaper in which he confirmed the US interest in Saudi Arabia is more of “reforming” Islam with no importance giving for MBS himself.

His piece sparked anger. Mainly as he was known for writing about the Saudi reforms and how MBS is the long-awaited reformist for Saudi Arabia.

Social media users went to call the NYT to stop cooperating with him and publishing his stories.

Friedman who is known for the video in which he says: “The entire arab world is dysfunctional right now”, has wrote in his latest story another the controversial line that says: “It had nothing to do with M.B.S. personally. Personally, I don’t care if Saudi Arabia is ruled by M.B.S., S.O.S. or K.F.C.”

Others went to share old videos for him and his controversial remarks.