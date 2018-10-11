First Ever Gay Wedding in Lebanon Captured on Video

Videos were shared among social media users from the wedding that was held in Lebanon after the couple got married officially in Switzerland.

Videos of reported men getting married in a rare “Gay Wedding” in Lebanon spark reaction in the country and the Arab world.

The videos showed the sons of former Lebanese Minister Fouad Boutros and former MP Manuel Younes in what seemed to be a small wedding celebration with close families.

While the videos are not confirmed yet, social media bloggers circulated the videos confirming the two identified sons of Boutros and Younes who got married in Switzerland and held a wedding party in Lebanon.

Translation: “Wedding of the late minister Fouad Botrous and former MP Manuel Younes in Lebanon.”

The video prompted massive reactions between vicious homophobic attacks and defendants of the couple who called for the support of the LGBT+ community in Lebanon.

Translation: “Congratulations to the couple.”

Translation: “I have never seen such a disgusting and awful scene in life.”

Social media users also debated whether the wedding took place in Lebanon or Switzerland, noting that gay weddings are yet illegal.

Translation: “Manuel Younes’ son is getting married to the friend of his late father in Lausanne-Switzerland. Rest in peace Manuel Younes and Fouad Boutros, how happy they are now in their graves…”

Despite the fact that Lebanon is often seen as one of the more progressive countries in the Middle East, the LGBT+ community still faces discrimination that sometime turns violent.

Translation: “Those two grooms from northern Lebanon and their families are happy about them getting married, the sons of Fouad Botrous and Manuel Younes. May God help is in what is next.”