What's it like to be Muslim and Gay?

As homosexuality is a widely-controversial issue in several religions and communities, voices from the LGBT+ Muslim community have become more open toward expressing their views.





In fact, it is still debatable whether being gay is “compatible” with being a Muslim or not for many within the Muslim community. As a result, several Muslim activists from the LGBT+ community has been trying to explain how it is fine to be gay and Muslim.

On his Twitter, Shahmir Sann, former Brexit campaigner posted a thread to describe how he deals with being gay and Muslim and being both are not contradicted.

In the thread, Shahmir explains how that in the Quran, the book of divine guidance in Islam, it is not mentioned that one cannot be gay, yet it forbids adultery.

Shahmir Sann, a Brexit whistleblower who was outed by Theresa May’s political secretary after the latter had put out a statement revealing Shahmir’s sexuality, had made headlines across the world in March 2018 after he revealed in an Observer interview that there had been illegal overspending from the Leave campaign in the lead up to the Brexit referendum.

As part of his thread, Shamir has also highlighted how he avoided being part of the “rampant” Islamophobia within the LGBT+ community, however, his identity as a queer Muslim has empowered him and got him to believe that his “sexuality is a GIFT”.

Shahmir also quotes the first words believed to be written in the Quran which is “Read” pointing out how he found out the complexities of faith through reading, which led him to believe in loving himself no matter what he identifies himself.

For Shahmir, the part of the LGBT+ community who view practicing queer Muslims as “lost” or “confused” is Islamophobic.

Despite the fact that Muslims debate over the outdated and misinterpretations of the Quran regarding issues like homosexuality, more Muslims are seen turning open toward indicating support for LGBT rights in the Muslim-majority countries. In addition to some scholars who have been re-examining Islamic teachings on different controversial issues, including homosexuality.



