Where Pence Will be Welcomed - or Not - in the Middle East

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will next week finally make his twice-delayed trip to the Middle East, it has been announced.

He was originally meant to travel to the region last month but it was pushed back, ostensibly for Pence to remain in Washington for a vote on tax legislation.

It is no coincidence, however, that the postponement came as the list of cancellations on his schedule grew, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to declare Jerusalem Israel’s capital on Dec. 6.

So, where in the region will Trump’s right-hand man be welcomed with open arms - and where will he be “greeted with shoes?”

According to a statement from his office Monday, Pence will visit Egypt, Jordan and Israel, starting Jan. 20.

“The vice president is looking forward to meeting with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Israel to discuss ways to work together to fight terrorism and improve our national security," it read.

Israel



Few will be surprised that he will see Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu. Immediately following Trump's election victory in Nov. 2016, the Israeli prime minister called him a “true friend of Israel.” The decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem certainly confirmed that friendliness from the Trump regime.

Egypt



Cairo-Washington relations under Trump, meanwhile, have been more rocky. In August, the U.S. moved to withhold millions of dollars in aid to Egypt, which the Egyptian foreign ministry suggested would have “negative implications” on the two states’ achievement of common goals.

Still, the New York Times claimed Saturday that Egyptian leaders had tacitly approved the Jerusalem move. Leaked tapes reportedly exposed intelligence officers pressuring television hosts to encourage Egyptians to accept the change.

Jordan

In Jordan, however, Pence is unlikely to have it easy. King Abdullah had warned against the move in emphatic terms, and thousands took to the streets of Amman in days of protests.

Its parliament has moved to review the 1994 peace treaty with Israel following the announcement.

More than anything, Pence’s reported itinerary is notable for the absence of a number of previously planned engagements.

Palestine



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas cancelled talks with the U.S. vice president in December, saying he had “crossed all the red lines with the Jerusalem decision.”

Senior official in Abbas’ Fatah party, Jibril Rajoub also said that Pence was “unwelcome” in Palestine.

“In the name of Fatah, I say that we will not welcome Trump’s deputy in the Palestinian Territories.

He asked to meet (Abbas) on the 19th of this month in Bethlehem, such a meeting will not take place.”

Perhaps more galling for Pence, who describes himself as a "a Christian, a conservative and a Republican - in that order,” the birthplace of Jesus also shunned him.

“We will receive the U.S. vice president with shoes and more,” declared Mohammed Lahham of the Fatah Revolutionary Council about Pence’s planned visit to Bethlehem in December.

Local Christians and Muslims in the Palestinian West Bank town protested the decision, vowing not to meet with the U.S. politician over his administration’s pro-Israel stance.

Religious leaders



Adding insult to injury, the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church also rejected a meeting with Pence. It “excused itself from hosting” him, saying Trump's decision "did not take into account the feelings of millions of Arab people."

The Coptic pope was joined by the grand imam of Cairo’s renowned Azhar mosque. "How can I sit with those who granted what they do not own to those who do not deserve it?" said Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb.

Social Media



Online, many in the region have once against denounced Pence’s visit coming so soon after an outpouring of anger over the Jerusalem call.

“Will you discuss Israeli terrorism and the killing of Abu Thuraya?” Asked Palestinian @comfpzw6nlz6u1, referring to a disabled Palestinian protester shot dead last month.

“Will you discuss how to go back on Trump's unilateral decision calling Jerusalem the capital of Israel? Anything other than this agenda means no welcome for those who violate international conventions and agreements.”

“Is it not enough for you,” tweeted @w_mkm. “The reactions of the Arab peoples not to welcome you in their countries because of your foolish policies against Arab countries and Muslims.”

He will be greeted, tweets emphasized, with banners reading “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.”

Pence may have delayed his trip for a month, then, but it will take a lot longer for most regional leaders and citizens alike to put aside Trump’s embassy insult.

