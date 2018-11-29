Why is 'Netflix and Chill' More Expensive in the Middle East?

According to a recent research released by UK-based Comparitech, Netflix subscription for users in the Middle East cost more than the double on a cost per title basis when compared to users in the US. (Shutterstock)

Netflix, one of the most popular video-on-demand services around the world has been gaining more users and popularity across the Middle East for almost three years now after it was first launched by the end of 2016 in the region. But why is it more expensive, with less content on offer?

Since then, Netflix users have been noticing thousands of TV shows and movies missing while the same shows are available in the US, considering they are paying the same subscription fee in all countries around the world which is around $7.99 per month.

In a recent research published by UK-based Comparitech, it was found that Netflix subscription for users in the Middle East costs more than double on a cost per title basis when compared to users in the US.

The results were analyzed through the total size of Netflix libraries in these countries, then compared to the monthly subscription paid by users.

Accordingly, Israel and Pakistan are the most cost-effective countries to watch Netflix in the region.

Meanwhile in countries like Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Morocco and Tunisia in addition to GCC countries, Netflix users pay around 70% more for their Netflix subscription but are only getting half the US library size of TV shows and movies.

The research also highlights Netflix as good value around the world. Canada was found to be the most cost-effective country to watch Netflix in, with US and UK customers paying 10% or 13% more per title than Canadian customers, respectively.

Netflix was believed to gaining more influence in the region, however, analytics found that 22% of the internet users in the Middle East actually use Netflix.

For a long time, Netflix users in the region have been complaining about their inability to watch favourite TV shows on Netflix, with the same shows available almost everywhere else.

Netflix has been repeatedly criticized for not providing the same library size for all users, as long as they pay the same amount of money for subscription.

Netflix users in the Middle East are wondering if Netflix will pay attention to this matter and provide them a library that is worth the money!