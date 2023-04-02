Man wears Trump mask, regulates New York traffic

ALBAWABA - Social media pioneers circulated a video documenting a person wearing a mask of former U.S. President Donald Trump's face and organizing traffic in front of Trump Tower in New York.

According to a video taken by Euronews, on Saturday, the person, whose real identity has not yet been revealed, was trying to imitate Trump's facial and body gestures.

According to the video, the man, who was not only wearing Trump's mask, but also wore a suit which was similar to one of former president's suits, aroused the attention of passers-by in the street, as some of them took videos and pictures of him.

This comes in conjunction with the U.S. putting its police on alert before former president appears in court on Tuesday to face charges related to paying money to a porn star with the aim of hiding his illegal affairs with her.

We leave you with the video: