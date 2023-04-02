More countries may block ChatGPT over privacy concerns

ALBAWABA - Italy became the first Western country to block the popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT over data privacy concerns, the country's Data Protection Authority announced on Friday.

The Authority said that OpenAI had no legal basis to justify "the mass collection and storage of personal data for the purpose of 'training' the algorithms underlying the operation of the platform."

Some people reportedly said that many more countries may follow Italy's decision to ban the ChatGPT app amid data privacy concerns.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched in November. ChatGPT users grew from one million to 100 million between December and January, making it the fastest-growing consumer application to date.

ChatGPT can generate essays, songs, exams and news articles from brief prompts the thing that raised fear among many critics who highlighted its lack of transparency on how this application and similar softwares collect and process users' data.