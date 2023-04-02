New York Times loses Twitter blue mark

ALBAWABA - The United States daily newspaper The New York Times became the first outlet to lose its "verified" blue mark on Twitter after refusing Elon Musk’s new scheme.

Twitter removed The New York Times's blue tick from the main profile on the social media platform on Sunday.

New: The New York Times says it is not planning to pay for Twitter verification:



"We aren't planning to pay the monthly fee for verification of our institutional Twitter accounts," a spokesperson tells me. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 30, 2023

The new Twitter head Musk announced the "paid-for verification" new policy which it said will start applying from April first. Under the new rules, organizations will pay to get a golden mark while other Twitter users will pay to get a blue tick.

Twitter posted: "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks." It also asked people who want to stay verified to sign up or they will lose their verification.

The New York Times appears to be the only Twitter account which lost its legacy verification pic.twitter.com/HucaeQouX2 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 2, 2023

Many people on social media decried the new verification policy saying it will help in the spread of fake news.

The New York Times joined by The Los Angeles Times as well as the White House said that they will not pay for the verification mark, which was first launched in 2009. However, The New York Times was the first to lose the verification tick under the new system.

Elon Musk commented on removing the New York Times's blue mark: "Their propaganda isn’t even interesting." He also called their articles "unreadable." He maintained: "They would have far more real followers if they only posted their top articles."