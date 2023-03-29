New York Times apologizes for misgendering Nashville shooter

ALBAWABA - The New York Times shared an apology tweet after misgendering the Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale who killed six people.

It wrote: "There was confusion later on Monday about the gender identity of the assailant in the Nashville shooting. Officials had used “she” and “her” to refer to the suspect, who, according to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, appeared to identify as a man in recent months."

There was confusion later on Monday about the gender identity of the assailant in the Nashville shooting. Officials had used “she” and “her” to refer to the suspect, who, according to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, appeared to identify as a man in recent months. — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 28, 2023

At least six people were killed in a shooting attack at Covenant Presbyterian Church School in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to the police, the 28-year-old shooter was assigned female at birth and pointed to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, Hale appeared to identify as a man in recent months and uses the terms (he/him).

Female assailants in mass shootings in the U.S. — like the one that occurred on Monday in Nashville — are extremely rare, according to the Violence Project, which maintains a national database of mass shootings dating to 1966. https://t.co/rAK7j63qhV — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 27, 2023

The New York Times' apology came after a piece shared by the daily newspaper in which it discussed "how a vast majority of mass shooters have been male," Human Events reported.

Nashville police released a video on Monday showing the moment of the deadly shooting attack on the elementary school. The suspect was later on shot dead by the police.

Anti-gun protests took place in Nashville, Tennessee following a school shooting, where three students and three staff members were killed on March 27.