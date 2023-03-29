  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. New York Times apologizes for misgendering Nashville shooter

New York Times apologizes for misgendering Nashville shooter

Published March 29th, 2023 - 04:43 GMT
Nashville
This handout video grab image courtesy of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released on March 27, 2023, shows suspect Audrey Hale holding an assault rifle at the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The New York Times shared an apology tweet after misgendering the Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale who killed six people. 

Also ReadNashville police releases footage of shooting attackNashville police releases footage of shooting attack

It wrote: "There was confusion later on Monday about the gender identity of the assailant in the Nashville shooting. Officials had used “she” and “her” to refer to the suspect, who, according to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, appeared to identify as a man in recent months."

At least six people were killed in a shooting attack at Covenant Presbyterian Church School in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to the police, the 28-year-old shooter was assigned female at birth and pointed to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, Hale appeared to identify as a man in recent months and uses the terms (he/him).

The New York Times' apology came after a piece shared by the daily newspaper in which it discussed "how a vast majority of mass shooters have been male," Human Events reported.

Nashville police released a video on Monday showing the moment of the deadly shooting attack on the elementary school. The suspect was later on shot dead by the police.

Anti-gun protests took place in Nashville, Tennessee following a school shooting, where three students and three staff members were killed on March 27. 

Tags:New York TimesNashvilleNashville schoolU.S.

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...