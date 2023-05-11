1 dead in a shooting at Mercedes Benz plant

  1. Home
Published May 11th, 2023 - 09:07 GMT
ALBAWABA One person was killed and one injured as shots were fired in a Mercedes Benz manufacturing plant in southern Germany, citing a police spokesperson.

"This morning, shots were fired on the factory premises in Sindelfingen, two persons were injured, one of whom has since died." A spokesperson for the Stuttgart prosecutor said.

Multiple shots were reportedly fired at about 7.45 a.m. local time. 

A suspect has been detained and the background to the shooting is still unclear, police said.

