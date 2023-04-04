1 killed, 30 injured in Netherland train derailment

ALBAWABA - One person was killed and 30 others were injured after a passenger train derailed in the western Netherlands early on Tuesday, Dutch authorities said.

Dutch emergency services added that the passenger train was carrying 50 people before it derailed in Voorschoten village near The Hague city, local media reported on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Passenger train collides with freight train in #Voorschoten, Netherlands, multiple people injured, local media reports pic.twitter.com/5z2uZadg3e — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 4, 2023

Dutch media confirmed that the train left the Leiden towards The Hague when it struck the crane and came off the rails. Many windows in the train carriages were broken in the accident.

Many ambulances rushed to the train crash scene and an "emergency hospital" was set up in Utrecht to treat injured people.

A special team was formed to investigate the train crash, according to the mayor of Voorschoten Nadine Stemerdinck.

A Freight Train has collided with a Passenger Train in The Netherlands causing both Trains to Derail and resulting in over 50 Injuries so far with Federal Emergency Services declaring a National Incident. pic.twitter.com/06oKYHGHip — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 4, 2023

Stemerdinck said: "This is an incredibly tragic accident. My heart goes out to the victims. Sadly one fatality has been confirmed. My thoughts go out to all friends and relatives of those involved in this incident."

Furthermore, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote on Twitter: "A dreadful train crash at Voorschoten where sadly one person has died and many people have been injured."

He maintained: "My thoughts are with relatives and all the victims. I wish them every strength."