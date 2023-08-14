1 killed in gas blast in Istanbul, Turkey

ALBAWABA - At least three people were killed and another 7 injured in a blast in a hotel in the Khost province in Afghanistan.
ALBAWABA - At least one was reported killed and another was injured in an explosion caused by gas pressure in a ship's waste warehouse in the Tuzla shipyards region, Turkey, Istanbul Governor's Office confirmed on Monday.
The office added that the explosion took place at around 10.30 am. local time. Following the blast, rescue workers and firefighters rush to the scene of the explosion to stop the blaze.