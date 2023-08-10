Earthquake Leaves 22 Injured in Turkey's Malatya

ALBAWABA- Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has reported that 22 individuals sustained minor injuries in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck Malatya, Turkey.

The quake, with a magnitude of 5.3, occurred in the Yeşilyurt district of Malatya. Yerlikaya assured that there were no casualties resulting from the seismic event. He further disclosed that Turkish response teams continued conducting field assessments in the area.

Preliminary findings indicated that the earthquake led to the collapse of an abandoned structure, and two buildings, previously damaged in the February 6 Kahramanmaraş earthquake, became inclined.

Yerlikaya clarified, "As of now, no fatalities have been reported. Among our citizens, 22 individuals sustained minor injuries due to jumping from elevated spots in a state of fear and panic."