  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Earthquake Leaves 22 Injured in Turkey's Malatya

Earthquake Leaves 22 Injured in Turkey's Malatya

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 10th, 2023 - 09:35 GMT
Turkish earthequake
The 6.6 magnitude earthquake that took place in the Aegean Sea off Seferihisar district of Izmir. Shutterstock
Highlights
The quake, with a magnitude of 5.3, occurred in the Yeşilyurt district of Malatya. Yerlikaya assured that there were no casualties resulting from the seismic event.

ALBAWABA- Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has reported that 22 individuals sustained minor injuries in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck Malatya, Turkey. 

Also ReadTalk to Erdogan! Arab woman harassed in TurkeyTalk to Erdogan! Arab woman harassed in Turkey

The quake, with a magnitude of 5.3, occurred in the Yeşilyurt district of Malatya. Yerlikaya assured that there were no casualties resulting from the seismic event. He further disclosed that Turkish response teams continued conducting field assessments in the area. 

Preliminary findings indicated that the earthquake led to the collapse of an abandoned structure, and two buildings, previously damaged in the February 6 Kahramanmaraş earthquake, became inclined. 

Yerlikaya clarified, "As of now, no fatalities have been reported. Among our citizens, 22 individuals sustained minor injuries due to jumping from elevated spots in a state of fear and panic."

Tags:TurkeyearthquakeMalatyainjuries

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now