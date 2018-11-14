10 Sentenced Over 2016 Karak Attack in Jordan

Jordanian security forces are seen on December 19, 2016 during the funeral of victims who were killed a day earlier in an attack at in Karak. (AFP/ KHALIL MAZRAAWI)

Ten suspects were sentenced on Tuesday to prison terms of between three years and life over a 2016 attack in Karak, Jordan.

The ISIS shooting attack in Karak, site of one of the region's largest Crusader castles, killed seven policemen and two Jordanian civilians, as well as a female Canadian tourist, and wounded 34 other people.

The gunfights also left four militants dead.

The defendants were charged in state security court, a military tribunal, with terrorist acts, illegal possession of arms and producing explosives.

Two of them were handed life terms, while three were sentenced to 15 years in prison and five others to serve three years in jail. One defendant was acquitted.

