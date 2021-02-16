10 Years on: Bahrainis Call For Democracy Continues

  1. Home
Published February 16th, 2021 - 06:31 GMT
In this file photo taken on March 22, 2011 Bahraini Shiite wave a Bahrain flag as they attend the funerals of a man in central Manama. With a popular, reform-minded crown prince newly installed as prime minister, and a decade passed since the Arab Spring, Bahrain should be well placed to cast off the painful legacy of its uprising. The Pearl monument in downtown Manama -- the centre of the protests before they were crushed with the help of Saudi forces -- has long since been razed. But the nation's wounds remain raw and there is still no room for dissent. Joseph EID / AFP
Highlights
The US and the UK have military bases in Bahrain.

In February 2011, people took to the streets in Bahrain in protest for democracy. The crackdown that followed was brutal. Hospitals overflowed with the dead and injured and the prisons filled up.

On the 10th anniversary of the pro-democracy movement, the European Center for Democracy and Human Rights held a conference. According to the speakers, the situation in Bahrain is worse now, than before 2011, with hundreds of journalists, human rights defenders and opposition figures still behind bars.

The US and the UK have military bases in Bahrain. Human rights organizations say both are complicit in the monarchy’s rights abuses, by refusing to exert the influence they obviously have over the monarchy.

Britain’s top military brass were in Manama 5 days before the 2011 crackdown, in which 1,000 Saudi troops, trained and equipped by the UK, backed Bahrain’s security forces. And since then Britain has given Bahrain 6.5 million pounds worth of technical assistance.

Pressure is growing on Westminster to end the collusion, but downing streets damning record proves strategic interests trump human rights concerns every time.

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Press TV. All rights reserved.

