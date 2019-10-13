100 ISIS Relatives Flee Ain Issa Camp After Turkish Attacks

Around 100 people - women affiliated with ISIS and their children - have escaped from a camp guarded by Syrian Kurdish-led security forces in northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Citing sources in the camp at Ain Issa, Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman said there was a state of “anarchy” inside.

SDF official Marvan Qamishlo said that Kurdish-led security forces do not have enough guards for the camp.

Already weakened by the redeployment of forces to front lines, the guarding of the camp was further depleted on Sunday when Turkish shells crashed nearby, leading some of the remaining personnel to flee, "The guarding is very weak now," he told Reuters.

Fighting between Turkish-led forces and Kurdish militia has led to the displacement of more than 130,000 people from rural areas around the northeast Syrian border towns of Tel Abyad and Ras al Ain, the United Nations said on Sunday.





In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said OCHA and other relief agencies estimated up to 400,000 civilians in the Syrian conflict zone may require aid and protection in the coming period.

Turkish forces targeted areas around two Syrian border towns with fresh shelling on Sunday, pressing on with their offensive against Kurdish militia for a fifth day in the face of fierce international opposition.

Turkey’s stated objective is to set up a “safe zone” inside Syria to resettle many of the 3.6 million Syrian war refugees it has been hosting.

More and more displaced people were arriving at collection centers, and more than 400,000 were affected by a loss of running water supplies including 82,000 residents of two refugee camps in the region, OCHA said.

Public and private hospitals in Ras al Ain and Tel Abyad, the two main targets of the Turkish-led offensive, have been closed since Friday.

OCHA also said that a trauma stabilization south of Ras al Ain, set up to treat wounded from the conflict’s front lines, was reported to have come under attack. There was no immediate confirmation of the report.

This article has been adapted from its original source.