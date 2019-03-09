11 Die, 100 Injured in Terror Attack on Afghan Meet

(Twitter)

Authorities said Friday 11 people have now died and nearly 100 were injured in a terrorist attack on a political gathering in Afghanistan's capital.

The Islamic State terrorist said it was behind Thursday's attack on the Shiite ceremony to mark the 24th anniversary of the death of Hizb-e-Wadhat Party leader Abdul Ali Mazari. Officials said attackers used mortar shells, guns and explosives.

Three women were among the dead and several children were among the injured.

Interior ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said, however, an investigation shows the Taliban was behind the attack, not the Islamic State.

Several high-profile Afghan politicians attended the event, including former President Hamid Karzai. Among the injured was National Congress Party of Afghanistan and presidential candidate Abdul Latif Pedram. Executive Abdullah Abdullah was speaking at the podium when the assault began.

Several politicians have called on the Afghan government to respond, and questioned how the attackers were able to breach the area. The United States said it "strongly condemns" the attack.

Shiite Muslims held a similar ceremony for Mazari for last year's anniversary that was also attacked, that time by a suicide bomber who killed 10 people.

That bombing was blamed on a radical Sunni Muslim group.

