  3. 11 Palestinians Injured by Israeli Raid on Jenin

Published August 29th, 2022 - 06:28 GMT
Israeli forces
Members of Israeli security forces run past burning tyres amid clashes with Palestinian protesters in the city center of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, on August 19, 2022. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

Dozens were injured in Israeli forces' attacks in the Qabatiya town in Jenin, West Bank on Monday morning, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, Israeli forces have injured 11 Palestinian during its latest raids in Jenin. Sources reported that the Israeli army has used live bullets, sound, and gas bombs in the clashes.

Israeli forces arrested Alaa Zakarna, a former prisoner, during Israeli raids on Jenin. He was shot and injured before being detained.

