11 Palestinians Injured by Israeli Raid on Jenin

Dozens were injured in Israeli forces' attacks in the Qabatiya town in Jenin, West Bank on Monday morning, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, Israeli forces have injured 11 Palestinian during its latest raids in Jenin. Sources reported that the Israeli army has used live bullets, sound, and gas bombs in the clashes.

Breaking|| Israeli occupation forces detained the Palestinian young man, Alaa Zakarna, after being shot and injured during a military raid into Qabatiya town in Jenin, occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/NSym4yYQkd — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 29, 2022

Israeli forces arrested Alaa Zakarna, a former prisoner, during Israeli raids on Jenin. He was shot and injured before being detained.