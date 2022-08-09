Israeli Forces Kill Al Aqsa Brigades Leader Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi

Israeli forces raided Nablus city and surrounded the house of Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi who's a lead member of al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades to his death on Tuesday morning.

Israeli forces started a military operation targeting Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi leaving dozens of Palestinians injured.

الجيش الإسرائيلي يعلن تصفية المقاوم ابراهيم النابلسي خلال اشتباك نابلس.



A rocket was also launched toward the house of the lead figure of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades. Furthermore, this is not the first time the Israeli forces attempt to kill Al-Nabulsi; the lead militant at al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades had earlier survived multiple assassination attempts.

Palestinian Red Cross reported that 30 people were wounded in the latest clashes with Israeli forces in the old town of Nablus.