120 Return From Turkey to ISIS Liberated Areas in Syria

At least 120 Syrians living across Turkey have returned to areas liberated from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists in Turkey’s anti-terror operations in their home country, local officials said on Tuesday.

Syrians, including women and children, left Turkey's border province of Kilis as part of the Voluntary Return Programme initiated by the provincial migration authority.

Syrian refugee Muhammed Hattab told reporters that he left Syria three years ago due to the civil war.

He said Turkey took good care of him and his wife and they decided to go back since their towns were cleared from terrorists.

Nearly 295,000 Syrians returned home in 2018 after Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria liberated the region of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, said Turkey's Interior Ministry earlier this month.