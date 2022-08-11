12th Anniversary: Biden Appeals to Syria to Release Austin Tice

ALBAWABA - The name of Austin Tice is trending again on the social media. This week is the 10th anniversary of his abduction in Syria. Many are looking for him, his parents and the American government lead by US president Joe Biden are appealing for his release.

Biden says U.S. knows ‘with certainty’ that Syria is holding Austin Tice, renews call for journalist’s release https://t.co/hcGN2ENT4i — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 10, 2022

Biden said this: "We know with certainty that he has been held by the Syrian regime," Biden said in a statement. "We have repeatedly asked the government of Syria to work with us so that we can bring Austin home.

"On the tenth anniversary of his abduction, I am calling on Syria to end this and help us bring him home," he was quoted by AFP as saying.

The US journalist was abducted in Syria on August 2012 and the Americans are convinced he is still alive languishing in Syrian prison and are continuing with their appeals.

On the 10th anniversary of his disappearance and the day before his birthday, Biden said he knew the government of Bashar al-Assad had been holding Rice. and we also demand for release hundred of thousand Syrian who disappeared in Assad prisons since 2011https://t.co/s7blin4PkB — Majd khalaf 🇺🇦 (@majdkhalaf1993) August 11, 2022

Many believe it is the Syrian government who is holding the American prisoner who worked as a freelance journalist. He was in Daraya covering the war in Syria for The Washington Post, CBS and McClatchy newspapers when he was abducted in August 2012 according to UPI.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the U.S. is certain that the Syrian government is holding American journalist Austin Tice, who went missing in the war-torn country a decade ago pic.twitter.com/eGmdK8ru9z — Al-Estiklal English (@alestiklalen) August 11, 2022

Many are remembering the day of his abduction;

Freelance journalist and Washington Post contributor Austin Tice was abducted in Syriaby Assad's regime. Aug. 14 will mark 10 years since Tice’s disappearance.

Help free Tice!#Tice #Syria — Yiannis Dimitriadis (@yiannisd) August 11, 2022

However, there is an alternative point of view:

Austin Tice has been dead for 10 years, the people who captured him are clearly not Syrian army regulars, and it is entirely possible they belonged to a CIA funded 'moderate rebel' group.



The justifications for the never ending occupation of Syria, keep getting more grotesque. pic.twitter.com/vuSNiA8xMa — Gert Henriksen 🇩🇰 (@gert_henriksen) August 11, 2022

Certainty is indeed to be questioned. Nobody is quite sure who is holding him despite the conflicting news:

US President Joe Biden called on Syria to help secure the release of American journalist Austin Tice, who was abducted a decade ago in Damascus — The HbK (@The5HbK) August 11, 2022

But the appeals continue: