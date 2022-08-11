  1. Home
12th Anniversary: Biden Appeals to Syria to Release Austin Tice

Debra Tice holds up a photo of her son, Austin Tice, at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, on 20 July, 2017. Photo: AFP

ALBAWABA - The name of Austin Tice is trending again on the social media. This week is the 10th anniversary of his abduction in Syria. Many are looking for him, his parents and the American government lead by US president Joe Biden are appealing for his release. 

Biden said this: "We know with certainty that he has been held by the Syrian regime," Biden said in a statement. "We have repeatedly asked the government of Syria to work with us so that we can bring Austin home.

"On the tenth anniversary of his abduction, I am calling on Syria to end this and help us bring him home," he was quoted by AFP as saying.

The US journalist was abducted in Syria on August 2012 and the Americans are convinced he is still alive languishing in Syrian prison and are continuing with their appeals. 

Many believe it is the Syrian government who is holding the American prisoner who worked as a freelance journalist. He was in Daraya covering the war in Syria for The Washington Post, CBS and McClatchy newspapers when he was abducted in August 2012 according to UPI.

Many are remembering the day of his abduction;

However, there is an alternative point of view: 

Certainty is indeed to be questioned. Nobody is quite sure who is holding him despite the conflicting news: 

But the appeals continue: 

 

